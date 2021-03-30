Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer Banned From Payment Processing Company Stripe

Florida Congressional candidate and outspoken conservative activist Laura Loomer received notice last night via email that the payment processing company Stripe would no longer accept payments for The Loomer Project.

“I’m writing to let you know that we are no longer able to accept payments for The Loomer Project after 2021-04-12. After a recent review of your website and account information, we’ve found that your business presents a higher level of risk than we’re able to work with. Specifically, your business is in violation of our Stripe Services Agreement, section A.7.b (Restricted Businesses and Activities”) [0].

Additionally, we request that you remove any references to Stripe on your site, including any code, such as API keys and any plugins [1]. We can provide you with fourteen days to switch to a new provider. After that, you won’t be able to accept additional charges on your account, but we will continue making transfers to your bank account until you receive all of your funds [2].

If you believe we have made an error in this determination or have since removed violating content, please let us know. Regards, Stripe”

Loomer received notice late last night after returning from Tallahassee, Florida where she had just given a speech to Florida lawmakers on Big Tech censorship and addressed the ban on her Telegram channel.

“Well. Just got back to my hotel room in Tallahassee after giving a speech about big tech censorship and speaking to FL lawmakers about the FL big tech bill only to find out I’ve been BANNED from Stripe, the payment processor. Stripe was my last resort. I’ve been banned pretty much everywhere else. It’s how I make a living through my website and fund my investigative journalism and activism.”

Laura echoed her sentiments on Gab late Monday night:

“What are the odds that the day I’m in Tallahassee speaking to FL lawmakers about Big Tech censorship at the same event with Governor DeSantis and then I get banned from Stripe the same day?

One of the amendments I told FL lawmakers that they need to add to the legislation is penalties for payment processors ie like Stripe banning people. Within minutes after announcing my speech, Stripe payment processing RETALIATED and BANNED ME.

No such thing as a coincidence!

This needs to stop. This is full blown political discrimination.

And they banned me during Passover too, while I was spending my Passover fighting for people’s freedoms at the FL State Capitol.

What a bunch of Nazis these tech tyrants are.”

Much like other Terms of Service or User Agreements, the fine print is foggy. Stripe’s website lays out what they consider “Restricted Businesses and Activities,” but it is unclear which applies to The Loomer Project, or why the services were terminated.

In January 2021, Stripe made the decision to stop processing Trump Campaign payments citing the January 6th incident for “violating its policies against encouraging violence.”

According to The Wall Street Journal,

“Stripe asks users to agree that they won’t accept payments for ‘high risk’ activities, including for any business or organization that ‘engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property,’ according to its website.”

Stripe also dropped Gab.com in 2018 and stopped processing any payments with the social media site after the company claims the alleged Pittsburg synagogue shooter had posted comments on the platform in the past.

Loomer issued the following statement early Tuesday morning:

“So now stripe is getting in the business of election interference. I am a congressional candidate. I am running for Congress again and they just shut me down! Also, Stripe is the payment processor the RNC and NRCC use as well through Win Red. Who will be next? Trust me, it won’t stop with me. Trump was banned from Stripe too.”

Loomer, who also goes by “The Most Banned Woman in the World” has already been banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Medium, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, as well as several payment processing companies such as PayPal, GoFundMe, Venmo, and now Stripe.

